‘For Trump, Media Is Public Enemy Number One’

ROME, Jan 27 (IPS) - "Alarmed" by the new administration's repeated attacks on the media and blatant disregard for facts in the first three days of Donald Trump's presidency, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on Trump and his team to stop undermining the First Amendment and start defending it.

Donald Trump speaking to supporters at an immigration policy speech at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, USA. Creative Commons Attribution 2.5 Generic license.In the first 72 hours since the 45th President of the United States took his oath of office, his administration has executed a coordinated attack on the media and demonstrated a clear disregard for facts, RSF on Jan. 26 reported.

"It is clear that Trump views the media as his number one enemy and is taking every single opportunity to try to weaken their credibility, said Margaux Ewen, Advocacy and Communications Director for RSF North America.

Any reporting he deems unfavorable to him, any reporting that does not jibe with his administration's message of self-aggrandizement, is called false and irresponsible, Ewen added.

"RSF reminds Trump's administration that the press does not provide public relations for the President, but reports the truth in order to hold government officials accountable, despite statements to the contrary from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. What's equally alarming is the repeated lies that Spicer and Trump's advisors are feeding to the press, despite irrefutable photographic evidence to the contrary."

Alternative Facts

On Saturday Jan. 20, President Trump made use of his first full day in office vigorously attacking the media, referring to them as "among the most dishonest human beings on earth" during a speech he made at C.I.A. headquarters, RSF reports.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer towed the same line at his first press conference since the inauguration, RSF adds, harshly scolding journalists for "deliberately false reporting" regarding the presence of a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. in the oval office and the size of inauguration crowds.

"He claimed "photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the national mall."

He then falsely claimed "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period. Both in person and around the globe," says RSF.

"He proceeded to make several other false statements during the press conference and proclaimed that the media's "attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong...We're gonna hold the press accountable." Spicer then refused to take any questions from reporters."

On Jan. 25, during an interview with CNN's Chuck Todd, Senior Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway claimed that Spicer had presented "alternative facts" and after being pressed to answer Todd's question on why Spicer repeatedly stated falsehoods at Saturday's press conference Conway said that the Trump administration might have to "rethink their relationship" with the press, RSF continued.

"In fact, the simultaneous attacks on the press for so called ‘inaccurate' reporting and the use of what the administration calls ‘alternative facts' to counter this reporting are reminiscent of an authoritarian government's tactics, " says Delphine Halgand, Director of RSF North America.

"The press freedom predators of the world are watching Trump and taking notes. It's terrifying to think how much more brazen they will be in their attacks on journalists around the world now that the leader of the United States of America is setting a terrible example."

Inaugural Incidents

On Inauguration day, the U.S. Department of the Interior was banned from Twitter after its account retweeted photographs comparing this year's inauguration attendance with that of Obama's 2009 inauguration, RSF informed.

In a statement from Jeffrey Ballou, it added, President of the National Press Club, it was alleged that several credentialed reporters were denied access to cover inaugural events. RSF is aware of one such incident which barredCNN from covering the Deploraball on the eve of Inauguration.

"As riots broke out in Washington, DC on Inauguration day, Washington Post video reporter Dalton Bennett was thrown to the ground by police while covering the arrests of dozens of anti-Trump protesters and rioters."

"AJC photographer Hyosub Shin was pepper sprayed in the face while covering the same riots in DC. Three journalists were arrested along with rioters and protestors: Alexander Rubinstein from RT America, Evan Engel for Vocativ, and Aaron Cantu, a freelance journalist who has written for Al Jazeera, among other outlets."

RSF informs that they have since been charged with participating in a riot and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The Guardian has reported that a documentary producer and 2 other journalists arrested while covering these events face the same charges.

The US currently ranks 41 out of 180 countries in RSF's 2016 World Press Freedom Index.

