Ending Child Marriage Could Add Trillions to World Economy
UNITED NATIONS, Jun 30 (IPS) - The benefits of ending child marriage are many—boosting a young girl's morale and increasing her chances of education and work, and by that virtue, curbing high population rates in developing economies and boosting growth.
In Nepal, many children who suffer from malnutrition belong to young mothers. In fact, teen marriages and pregnancies are common and over 23 percent of women give birth before they are 18 years old. Credit: Naresh Newar/IPS
Still, more than 15 million children, under 18 years of age, are married each year.
A new study published by the World Bank and the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW) estimates that from now until 2030, the largely outlawed practice of child marriage is going to cost developing countries trillions of dollars.
"We haven't seen real investments needed to end the practise. Policy makers narrow it down to human rights abuse, but we didn't have a sense of the economic impact, which could spur donations by financial investors, donors, and governments," Suzanne Petroni, one of the lead authors of the report, told IPS.
The burden is borne mainly by poor economies with a large population of children under 18. The UN estimates that Africa, by the end of 2050, will be home to the largest population of children under 18.
In the Republic of Niger, for instance, 77 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 22 were married before they turned 18.
Given the high numbers, Niger also stands to curb its population growth by as much as 5 percent if it ended the practice, and trigger growth of 1.7 billion dollars in additional welfare, 327 million in savings to the education budget, and 34 million through reduced infant mortality.
Similarly, In Uganda, the economy stands to gain 2.4 billion dollars by curbing its population growth, as does Nepal, which stands to gain almost a billion dollars.
Globally, the amount adds up to 500 billion dollars, picked up by related benefits—fewer instances of malnutrition, for example—by the end of 2030.
"Many countries have laws on the books. In Bangladesh, for instance, half of the girls are married before 18. Laws are not sufficient to create change," Petroni explained.
Besides the glaring benefits of a surge in economic growth in developing countries, ending the practise will ensure better prospects for young girls— better education, higher incomes, and finally, as better decision makers.
In fact, child marriage and higher school dropout rates hamper the chances of earning better wages by 9 percent on average.
The UN aims to abolish the practise by 2030, as a part of its broader mission to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
© Inter Press Service (2017) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Ending Child Marriage Could Add Trillions to World Economy Friday, June 30, 2017
- Sustainable Development: Is Media –and the Business- Doing Enough? Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Southeast Asia: From Miracle To Debacle Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Nikki Haley Grilled in US Congress on America’s Role in the UN and the World Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Civilian Casualties Rise in Raqqa as Fighting Intensifies Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Insurance: A Valuable Incentive for Small Farmers’ Climate Resilience Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Education, a Building Block for Sustainable Peace Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Did Arab Coalition Threaten to Pull Out of UN in Protest? Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- More Bang for Your Buck: Saving Lives by Investing in the Poorest Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- China Drives Nuclear Expansion in Argentina, but with Strings Attached Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2017/06/30/23301">Ending Child Marriage Could Add Trillions to World Economy</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Friday, June 30, 2017 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Ending Child Marriage Could Add Trillions to World Economy, Inter Press Service, Friday, June 30, 2017 (posted by Global Issues)