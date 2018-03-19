World Water Day 22 March

  • by IPS World Desk (rome)
  • Monday, March 19, 2018
  • Inter Press Service
ROME, Mar 19 (IPS) - World Water Day, on 22 March every year, is about focusing attention on the importance of water. The theme for World Water Day 2018 is ‘Nature for Water' – exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century.

