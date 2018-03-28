World Autism Awareness Day 2018

ROME, Mar 28 (IPS) - Austism Spectrum Disorder is a name that covers a range of similar disorders affecting a person's interaction, communication and behaviour.

Asperger Syndrome is included in this range.

Its causes remain unknown, but one in sixty-eight children are diagnosed with ASD, and these numbers are on the rise globally.

This year, World Austism Awareness Day will be observed at the United Nations with particular emphasis on the importance of empowering women and girls with Autism.

In a world where gender imbalances are pervasive, women and girls with disabilities experience gender-base violence, abuse and socio-economic marginalization at disproportionately higher rates.

World Autism Awareness Day is our opportunity to enable them with a humanity that is often lost in today's modern world.

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

