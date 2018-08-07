World Day for Indigenous Peoples
ROME, Aug 07 (IPS) - 370 million self-identified indigenous peoples are spread across the world, but continue to face discrimination and marginalization.
Dispossessed of their lands, territories and ancestral resources, these people have increasingly been forced to give up their way of life, and have been pushed into unfamiliar worlds to survive.
In Latin America, for example, 40% of all indigenous peoples now live in urban areas – they account for 80% of those populations in some countries of the region.
Globally, they represent 5% of the world's population, yet account for 15% of all of those in poverty.
Indigenous people have always sought recognition of their identities, their way of life and rights to their traditional lands. But, throughout history, they have been felled.
Today, they are arguably the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the world.
This year's "International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples" will focus on the current situation of indigenous territories, root causes of migration and displacement, with particular emphasis on indigenous people living in urban areas.
The observance of this day will explore ways forward to revitalize indigenous people's identities and encourage the protection of their rights in or outside their traditional territories.
