The Causes Behind Africa's Digital Gender Divide
MAPUTO, Sep 14 (IPS) - Systemic inequalities based on gender, race, income and geography are mirrored in the digital realm and leave many women, especially the poor and the rural, trailing behind Africa's tech transformation.
© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- The Causes Behind Africa's Digital Gender Divide Friday, September 14, 2018
- Worldwide Effects of Asbestos Use Friday, September 14, 2018
- 25 years Since the Oslo Accords: Israeli Security Depends on Palestinian Rights Friday, September 14, 2018
- 'Women Not Speaking at the Same Table as Men' Means a Widening Digital Gender Gap in Africa Friday, September 14, 2018
- Kofi Annan, the Last UN Secretary-General Who Paid for His Independence Friday, September 14, 2018
- Preservation of the Klamath River - a Life or Death Matter for the Yurok People Thursday, September 13, 2018
- Trump at the UN – a Dramatist Seizes an Opportunity Thursday, September 13, 2018
- Global Warming Threatens Europe's Public Health Thursday, September 13, 2018
- South-South Cooperation in a Transformative Era Thursday, September 13, 2018
- A Personal Remembrance of and a Tribute to Kofi Annan on the Occasion of the 2018 African Green Revolution Forum Thursday, September 13, 2018
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2018/09/14/24505">The Causes Behind Africa's Digital Gender Divide</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Friday, September 14, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
The Causes Behind Africa's Digital Gender Divide, Inter Press Service, Friday, September 14, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)