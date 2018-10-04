Saving the Kindergarten of Sharks
MAYAN RIVIERA, Mexico, Oct 04 (IPS) - Every winter dozens of bull sharks come to Mexico's Mayan Riviera to breed. A single bull shark can give birth to up to 15 young. They are the only species of shark that can live in both fresh and salt water.
Saving Our Sharks has called for a strict no fishing sanctuary along the Mexican Caribbean to help protect the fish at this very vulnerable time in their lives.
Ahead of the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference being co-hosted by Canadian and Kenyan governments in Nairobi Nov. 26 to 28, the protection of marine life and oceans, seas, lakes and rivers is in the forefront of the development agenda.
The theme of the conference is Blue Economy and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
https://youtu.be/QfQsKeQdm_E
© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
