World Food Day: World Hunger is on the Rise Again
ROME, Oct 15 (IPS) - According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), over 820 million people are currently suffering from chronic undernourishment across the globe. The reasons for the surge are complex, but are attributed to increasing conflict, economic slowdowns and the rise in extreme weather events related to climate change.
Furthermore, rapidly increasing obesity levels are reversing many years of progress in combatting hunger and malnutrition.
Indeed, today 672 million people suffer from obesity and a further 1.3 billion people are overweight.
However, change can happen.
This year's World Food Day is being observed under the theme: "OUR ACTIONS ARE OUR FUTURE. A ZERO HUNGER WORLD BY 2030 IS POSSIBLE."
70 percent of the world's poor live in rural areas where people's lives depend on agriculture, fisheries or forestry. That's why Zero hunger calls for a transformation of rural economy: through government to create opportunity and through Smallholder farmers engaging the future of sustainable agricultural methods.
But employment and economic growth aren't enough, especially for those who endure conflict and suffering.
Zero Hunger moves beyond conflict-resolution and economic growth, taking the long-term approach to build peaceful, inclusive societies.
© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
