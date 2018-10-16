UN Secretary-General: About 820 Million People Still Suffer From Hunger
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 16 (IPS) - U.N. Secretary-General's message on World Food DayIn our world of plenty, one person in nine does not have enough to eat. About 820 million people still suffer from hunger.
Most of them are women.
Some 155 million children are chronically malnourished and may endure the effects of stunting for their entire lives.
And hunger causes almost half of the infant deaths worldwide.
This is intolerable.
On World Food Day, let us commit to a world without hunger -- a world in which every person has access to a healthy, nutritious diet.
Zero hunger is about joining forces.
Countries and companies, institutions and individuals: we must each do our part towards sustainable food systems.
Today, we renew our commitment to uphold everyone's fundamental right to food and to leave no one behind.
Thank you.
© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
