VIDEO: Seeking Ways to Include Women in the Blue Economy

  • by Sam Olukoya (nairobi)
  • Thursday, November 29, 2018
  • Inter Press Service

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (IPS) - Women make up about half of the over 120 million people whose livelihood depend on the blue economy. But women play only a marginal role in the blue economy with most of them earning subsistence income. Women are mainly excluded from more important aspects of the Blue Economy like shipping and large scale fishing.

The Canadian High Commission to Kenya and the Canadian government funded International Development Research Centre, IDRC, organized a side event at the first global Sustainable Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, with the aim of seeking ways of increasing women participation in the blue economy.

