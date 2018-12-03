Blue Fashion Steals the Show at Nairobi Conference

NAIROBI, Dec 03 (IPS) - The fashion industry is the second largest polluting industry in the world. Pesticides and insecticides used on crops grown for fabrics together with the chemicals used in the production of fabrics cause enormous damage to the environment.

Some of Africa's leading fashion designers staged a fashion show at the Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi Kenya to unveil innovative creations made from natural materials sourced from seas, oceans and lakes. The aim was to showcase the use of environmentally friendly marine materials in the fashion industry. IPS was there.

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

