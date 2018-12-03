Blue Fashion Steals the Show at Nairobi Conference
NAIROBI, Dec 03 (IPS) - The fashion industry is the second largest polluting industry in the world. Pesticides and insecticides used on crops grown for fabrics together with the chemicals used in the production of fabrics cause enormous damage to the environment.
Some of Africa's leading fashion designers staged a fashion show at the Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi Kenya to unveil innovative creations made from natural materials sourced from seas, oceans and lakes. The aim was to showcase the use of environmentally friendly marine materials in the fashion industry. IPS was there.
© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Get Ready for COP24: Transition to a Sustainable Future Monday, December 03, 2018
- Strengthening extension and rural advisory services to contribute to reaching the 2030 Development Agenda: What works in Rural Advisory Services? Monday, December 03, 2018
- Limiting Climate Change to 1.5 C is not Impossible, Says IPCC Chair Monday, December 03, 2018
- Blue Fashion Steals the Show at Nairobi Conference Monday, December 03, 2018
- Fish Farming Takes on Crime in Papua New Guinea Monday, December 03, 2018
- Q&A: How Political Will can Accelerate Green Growth in Africa Monday, December 03, 2018
- Rwanda to Build Ecotourism Park in Kigali Sunday, December 02, 2018
- The Bond that is Educating Girls Across India Saturday, December 01, 2018
- Legal Weapons Have Failed to Curb Femicides in Latin America Saturday, December 01, 2018
- South Sudan Faces one of the World’s Worst Displacement Crises Friday, November 30, 2018
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2018/12/03/24752">Blue Fashion Steals the Show at Nairobi Conference</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Monday, December 03, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Blue Fashion Steals the Show at Nairobi Conference, Inter Press Service, Monday, December 03, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)