Communities Meet to Share and Discuss Experiences of Migration in Dakar

DAKAR, Dec 10 (IPS) - Communities in Senegal's capital, Dakar, have been meeting across the city to watch a 45-minute documentary film made by returnee migrants, with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM is running a unique Migrants as Messengers (MaM) programme in Senegal, Guinea and Nigeria. It is a peer to peer messaging campaign that shares the dangers of irregular migration as told through the stories of returnee migrants.

IOM has trained 80 returnee migrants in these three countries on how to interview and collect the stories of fellow returnee migrants. The campaign also uses innovative mobile technology to empower migrants to share their experiences and to provide a platform for others to do the same.

The town hall screenings are also part of the campaign. They offer the community and returnee migrants a unique platform to share their stories as a participatory approach is used and the film is followed by a debate, in French and the local language, Wolof.

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

