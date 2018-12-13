Not Just the Big Guys Are Against the Compact

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Dec 13 (IPS) - A few hours after the adoption of the United Nation's Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in Marrakech, a consortium of Moroccan human rights organisations—La Vie Campesina—held a sit in protest in front of Marrakech's Grand Post Office. In the statement issued on December 11, the leaders of the 15 organisations denounced the compact.

"It is a setback, not only for the free movement of people and their goods, but also a violation of human rights, protection of migrants and their families as provided for in international conventions already approved by the United Nations and other institutions," says Federico Daniel, a member of the consortium, adding that La vie Campesina proposes an alternative compact "to restore the primacy of the rights of men, women, children and peoples."

This can be achieved, he explains, by "building local economies that are sustainable, united and just, while a state's responsibility is to prevent criminalisation, repression or detention of migrants on their migratory routes before they reach their country of destination and settlement."

The consortium's stance echoes that of a number of UN member countries that made last minute withdrawals from the compact. Hungary, Australia, Israel, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Latvia, Italy, Switzerland and Chile have all either refused to sign it or expressed reservations. The United States, one of the first to bridle against the U.N.'s push for the Compact, has gone as far as labelling it a violation of state sovereignty.

"We believe the Compact and the process that led to its adoption, including the New York Declaration, represent an effort by the U.N. to advance global governance at the expense of the sovereign right of States to manage their immigration systems in accordance with their national laws, policies, and interests," read a statement released by the U.S. on the eve of the conference.

But the U.N. insists that the compact is voluntary and cooperative, not legally binding, and fully respects the sovereignty of states.

"The Global Compact respects the sovereignty of countries," says U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. "And I believe that, reading carefully the Compact, countries will be able to understand that there are no reasons to be worried about the Compact. And I am hopeful that in the future they will join us in a common venture to the benefit of their own societies of the world as a whole and of the migrants."

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

