For Love of the Game: Using Football to Educate Nigerians About the Dangers of Irregular Migration

BENIN CITY, Nigeria, Dec 20 (IPS) - Hundreds of desperate young Nigerians die yearly in the Sahara Desert or at sea while making irregular journeys to Europe. The desperation to reach Europe at all cost, irrespective of the risks, is a major social problem in Africa's most populous country.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is using football as a means of achieving behavioural change towards safe migration. Credit: Sam Olukoya/IPS

Besides the desire for Europe, Nigerians also love football. Taking advantage of football's popularity in the country, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is using football as a means of achieving behavioural change towards safe migration. One instance is a Football tournament the IOM organised with the aim of achieving social cohesion and social reintegration and ensuring the returned migrants are well settled in their communities both physically and mentally.

