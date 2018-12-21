Nigerian Radio Drama Tells True Life Stories of Irregular Migration

  • by Sam Olukoya (benin city, nigeria)
  • Friday, December 21, 2018
  • Inter Press Service

BENIN CITY, Nigeria, Dec 21 (IPS) - The International Organization for Migration has taken its campaign against irregular migration to the airwaves in Nigeria. Working in conjunction with some Nigerian radio stations, the United Nations Migration Agency has launched a radio series on safe migration.

Returnee migrants are telling their personal stories on radio as part of the IOM's Migrants as Messengers campaign against irregular migration. Courtesy: Sam Olukoya

The programme, which includes dramas, is made to entertain the audience while at the same time highlighting the dangers of irregular migration. Nigeria has a high incidence of irregular migration and many have died while undertaking dangerous journeys through the desert and sea trying to reach Europe.

