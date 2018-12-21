Nigerian Radio Drama Tells True Life Stories of Irregular Migration
BENIN CITY, Nigeria, Dec 21 (IPS) - The International Organization for Migration has taken its campaign against irregular migration to the airwaves in Nigeria. Working in conjunction with some Nigerian radio stations, the United Nations Migration Agency has launched a radio series on safe migration.
Returnee migrants are telling their personal stories on radio as part of the IOM's Migrants as Messengers campaign against irregular migration. Courtesy: Sam Olukoya
The programme, which includes dramas, is made to entertain the audience while at the same time highlighting the dangers of irregular migration. Nigeria has a high incidence of irregular migration and many have died while undertaking dangerous journeys through the desert and sea trying to reach Europe.
© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Women in Argentina Are Empowered as They Speak Out Against Gender Violence Saturday, December 22, 2018
- Overfishing Threatens Malawi’s Blue Economy Friday, December 21, 2018
- Human Trafficking - Hidden in Plain Sight Friday, December 21, 2018
- Nigerian Radio Drama Tells True Life Stories of Irregular Migration Friday, December 21, 2018
- BAPA+40: An Opportunity to Reenergize South-South Cooperation Friday, December 21, 2018
- Ghana’s Contribution to Plastic Waste Can Be Reduced with the Right Investment Friday, December 21, 2018
- Mercury Contamination Threat Gravitates into Outer Space Friday, December 21, 2018
- Stemming Waste of Human Talent Thursday, December 20, 2018
- The Movement Fighting Inequality is Growing Thursday, December 20, 2018
- ‘Men-streaming’ Women’s Economic Empowerment Thursday, December 20, 2018
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2018/12/21/24846">Nigerian Radio Drama Tells True Life Stories of Irregular Migration</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Friday, December 21, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Nigerian Radio Drama Tells True Life Stories of Irregular Migration, Inter Press Service, Friday, December 21, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)