Turning Mangrove Trees into Sustainable Assets for Myanmar
SHWE THAUNG YAN, Myanmar, Jan 07 (IPS) - In 2015, Worldview International Foundation began a mangrove restoration project, planting saplings of the trees on about 121 hectares of land in Myanmar's Ayyerwady region.
In this video, Aung Aung Myint tells IPS when the mangrove restoration began and elaborates on the main species that have been planted. Originally, Myint says, the condition of the soil was concerning, but has increased over the years.
https://youtu.be/IAkAc20-j4o
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
