Trump’s Anti-Media Rhetoric Resonates Worldwide

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 14 (IPS) - A former French president once remarked: Never pick a fight with a little kid or the press. The kid will throw the last stone at you and the press will have the last word. But that obviously does not apply to a teflon-coated Donald Trump because nothing apparently sticks on him – even as he survives a barrage of criticisms from the mainstream media while he continues to utter falsehoods and mouth blatant lies.

Donald J. Trump. Credit: UN Photo/Cia Pak

Donald J. Trump. Credit: UN Photo/Cia PakAs the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan never said: Trump may be entitled to his own opinions but not to his own facts.

The leader of the free world, according to some critics, is fast emulating the authoritarian lifestyle of a tin pot third world dictator.

At a highly confrontational press conference last week, Trump lashed out at Jim Acosta, the chief White House correspondent for Cable News Network (CNN) for his sharp questioning of the US president-- specifically on Trump's deliberate mischaracterizations of the Central American migrant caravan.

As a result, the White House, in an unprecedented move, suspended Acosta's press credentials while also threatening to blacklist other reporters —including Peter Alexander of National Broadcasting Company (NBC), April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks and Yamiche Alcindor of Public Broadcasting Service (PBS)-- "if they did not treat the White House with respect".

Trump's decision is a violation of the basic right of journalists to cover the government. He characterized one reporter as "very nasty" and dismissed another reporter for asking "a stupid question".

But Trump's authoritarian tactics and his hostility towards the mainstream media—dismissing negative stories as "fake news" – are increasingly influencing other right wing and dictatorial leaders, including in the Philippines, Hungary, Egypt, Myanmar, Turkey, China, Poland and Syria, who are following in his footsteps.

Barbara Crossette, a former New York Times UN Bureau Chief, told IPS "it isn't only authoritarian regimes that may be taking heart from Trump -- in fact it may be the other way around."

She said Trump admires their strong-man behavior. And more democracies are also putting journalists and intellectuals in many fields into harm's way, she added. Maria Ressa is right now under extreme pressure and legal threats in the Philippines, and in India, which prides itself on its democratic credentials, journalists and academics have been threatened, assaulted and in some cases killed by extreme Hindu nationalist mobs spawned in a way very similar to Trump's unleashing of white supremacists.

Among the victims killed in India was Gauri Lankesh, an internationally known journalist who had been critical of the Hindu nationalists, said Crossette, who was a former New York Times chief correspondent for South and Southeast Asia.

CNN, which has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for the suspension of Acosta's press credentials, said "if left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers elected officials."

In a statement released November 13, CNN demanded the return of Acosta's credentials arguing that "the wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process."

Zeke Johnson, senior director of programs at Amnesty International USA, told IPS Trump's contempt for the press and his decision to bar certain reporters from the White House not only is an affront to the right to free speech, and anathema to good governance, but also sends a dangerous signal to other leaders.

"We have seen governments around the world try to silence journalists just for reporting on uncomfortable truths or expressing a difference of opinion from the ruling power," he pointed out.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been imprisoned in Myanmar for nearly a year for exposing crimes against humanity against the Rohingya.

Johnson said President Erdogan of Turkey has a history of shutting down outlets and imprisoning journalists. Trump's actions are especially galling coming so recently after the horrifying disappearance and murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"While Khashoggi's case may be an extreme example of the dangers reporters face, Trump's insistence that reporters show him deference or face consequences only emboldens those who see a free press as a threat to authoritarian rule."

Courtney Radsch, Advocacy Director at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said journalists should be able to do their job without fear that a tough series of questions will provoke retaliation.

"The White House should immediately reinstate Jim Acosta's press pass, and refrain from punishing reporters by revoking their access--that's not how a free press works."

"In the current climate, we hope President Trump will stop insulting and denigrating reporters and media outlets, it's making journalists feel unsafe," added Radsch.

Meanwhile, in a New York Times piece last week, Megan Specia pointed out how Trump's words have justified aggressive and undemocratic actions by several political leaders worldwide.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly invoked "fake news" to denounce his critics. So has Poland's right wing government.

Responding to an Amnesty International report on thousands of deaths in Syrian prisons, President Bashar al-Assad was quoted as saying: "You can forge anything these days. We are living in a fake news era."

The writer can be contacted at thalifdeen@ips.org

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

