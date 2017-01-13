News headlines
The Cuban Recession and the Introduction of Public Bonds
Friday, January 13, 2017
CALI, Colombia, Jan 13 (IPS) - The macroeconomic data for the close of the year provided by the Cuban government confirms the projections that Cuba would enter a recession as a result of the Venezuelan shock.
Populist Leaders Endanger Human Rights: Advocacy Organisation
Thursday, January 12, 2017
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 12 (IPS) - Populist leaders pose a dangerous threat to human rights, fuelling and justifying intolerance and abuse across the world, said advocacy group Human Rights Watch during the launch of their annual global report.
Free Trade Agreements Promote Corporate Interests
Thursday, January 12, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (IPS) - So-called free-trade agreements (FTAs) are generally presumed to promote trade liberalization, but in fact, they do much more to strengthen the power of the most influential transnational corporations of the dominant partner involved. While FTAs typically reduce some barriers to the international trade in goods and services, some provisions strengthen private monopolies and corporate power.
Looting and Unrest Spread in Mexico Over Gas Price Hike
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Mexico City, Jan 12 (IPS) - "We are absolutely fed up with the government's plundering and arbitrary decisions. We don´t deserve what they're doing to us," said Marisela Campos during one of the many demonstrations against the government´s decision to raise fuel prices.
When Your Healers Become Your Killers
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
ROME, Jan 11 (IPS) - There is a major though silent global threat to human and animal health, with implications for both food safety and food security and the economic well-being of millions of farming households. It is so-called anti-microbial resistance.
Bangladesh’s Women Journalists Rise Against the Odds
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
DHAKA, Jan 11 (IPS) - Journalism is a profession that attracts both sexes, but social taboos and hostile office climates have kept the numbers of women working in Bangladesh's media sector dismally low. Still, a new generation of women is stepping up, with the support of their path-breaking colleagues.
“Soares Is Dead: Long Live Soares!” Cries Portugal
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
LISBON, Jan 10 (IPS) - The death of Mario Soares, former Portuguese prime-minister, president, and historic leader of Lusitanian socialism, demonstrated just how united the Portuguese are with regards to his past and his historical projection.
Mário Soares, a Rebel with a Cause - Freedom
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
LISBON, Jan 10 (IPS) - Hardly a leader could reap so much respect, even from most relentless political rivals, both throughout his life and after his death on Jan 7 at the age of 92, like Portuguese Mário Soares.
Oceans, Tuberculosis and Killer Robots - the UN’s Diverse Agenda in 2017
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 10 (IPS) - UN member states hope to reach agreement on a diverse range of global issues in 2017, from managing the world's oceans to banning killer robots to stopping tuberculosis, one of the world's deadliest diseases.
China’s Billion-Dollar Re-entry in Sri Lanka Met with Public Protests
Monday, January 09, 2017
BERAGAMA, Jan 09 (IPS) - Beragama is a typical Sri Lankan rural village, with lush green paddy fields interspersed by small houses and the village temple standing at the highest location. Despite being close to the island's second international harbour and its second international airport, Beragama appears untouched by modernity.
Powered by Inter Press Service
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news">News headlines</a>, GlobalIssues.org
… to produce this:
News headlines, GlobalIssues.org