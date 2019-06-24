Chinese DG To Lead FAO For 4 Years From 1 Aug 2019
ROME, Jun 24 (IPS) - Qu Dongyu, China's vice minister for agriculture and rural affairs, was elected to be the next Director-General of FAO, winning a majority of the 191 votes cast in the first round of an election held Sunday.
Qu said he will be "committed to the aspirations, mandates and missions of the Organization" and pledged to lead "all of FAO's staff in working for member countries and for the world's farmers."
The new Director-General of FAO will be in office for the period 1 August 2019 to 31 July 2023. He will be eligible for only one additional mandate of four years.
Qu Dongyu succeeds José Graziano da Silva, who was first elected in 2011 and has served two consecutive terms.
These are some excerpts from a presentation he made over the weekend to the FAO Conference.
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Chinese DG To Lead FAO For 4 Years From 1 Aug 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019
- From Tony Blair to Mette Frederiksen Friday, June 21, 2019
- Low-Income Countries Pay Over 20 Times More for Generic Drugs Friday, June 21, 2019
- Patriotism versus Hope: Eritreans Wrestle with Leaving Home or Remaining Friday, June 21, 2019
- Sudan’s Fragile Hope for Democracy Friday, June 21, 2019
- Sharing the Burden of Refugees; the World Can Do Better Thursday, June 20, 2019
- Poor Outlook for HIV-positive Children in Pakistan Thursday, June 20, 2019
- ‘Born A Refugee, I Dream of a Place Called Home’ Thursday, June 20, 2019
- More Megacities, More Pressure on Forests Thursday, June 20, 2019
- Put Survivors Front and Centre Thursday, June 20, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/06/24/25393">Chinese DG To Lead FAO For 4 Years From 1 Aug 2019</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Monday, June 24, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Chinese DG To Lead FAO For 4 Years From 1 Aug 2019, Inter Press Service, Monday, June 24, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)