Floods Havoc in North Bangladesh

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
  • by IPS World Desk (guthail, jamalpur, bangladesh)
  • Tuesday, July 23, 2019
  • Inter Press Service

GUTHAIL, JAMALPUR, Bangladesh, Jul 23 (IPS) - Floods are quite common in Bangladesh - blame it on climate change, the control and discharge of river waters at source or poor disaster management. The damage to property & livestock is colossal.

These pictures sent by Dewanganj (Jamalpur) based journalist Tarek Mahmud explain it all. Some of the government offices, schools, hospitals and large areas of farm land are under water. The damage to property & chattel is estimated to be in millions of Taka (Bangladesh currency). Rehabilitation of these displaced people will take months.

 

