Floods Havoc in North Bangladesh

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

GUTHAIL, JAMALPUR, Bangladesh, Jul 23 (IPS) - Floods are quite common in Bangladesh - blame it on climate change, the control and discharge of river waters at source or poor disaster management. The damage to property & livestock is colossal.

These pictures sent by Dewanganj (Jamalpur) based journalist Tarek Mahmud explain it all. Some of the government offices, schools, hospitals and large areas of farm land are under water. The damage to property & chattel is estimated to be in millions of Taka (Bangladesh currency). Rehabilitation of these displaced people will take months.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

Credit: Tarek Mahmud.

© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

Where next?

Share this Bookmark or share this with others using some popular social bookmarking web sites: Email

Email Facebook

Facebook Twitter

Twitter WhatsApp

WhatsApp Google+

Google+ Reddit

Reddit Digg

Digg del.icio.us