Floods Havoc in North Bangladesh
GUTHAIL, JAMALPUR, Bangladesh, Jul 23 (IPS) - Floods are quite common in Bangladesh - blame it on climate change, the control and discharge of river waters at source or poor disaster management. The damage to property & livestock is colossal.
These pictures sent by Dewanganj (Jamalpur) based journalist Tarek Mahmud explain it all. Some of the government offices, schools, hospitals and large areas of farm land are under water. The damage to property & chattel is estimated to be in millions of Taka (Bangladesh currency). Rehabilitation of these displaced people will take months.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
Credit: Tarek Mahmud.
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
