A Reflect on Why the Current Case Against Myanmar in ICJ Is Crucial

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IPS) - Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has arrived at the Hague to defend Myanmar at the International Court of Justice, against charges of genocide of the Rohingya people, as brought on by the Gambia.
Gambia's Minister of Justice Abubacarr Tambadou on Tuesday said in his opening remarks: "All that the Gambia asks is that you tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings."
As the world awaits Suu Kyi's moment of facing ICJ on Wednesday to "defend the national interest" of Myanmar, IPS' exclusive reporting over the past several months from the frontlines of one of the gravest genocides of the decade is available here:
- Rohingyas: Lurching from Crisis to Crisis - Rohingya refugees aren't just suffering from effects of the violence, but also health implications that the crisis has led them to
- Q&A: An Uncertain Future Ahead for Rohingya in Bangladesh - Masud Bin Momen, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the U.N. talks about challenges of addressing the Rohingya refugee crisis in the host country
- Marooned in Bangladesh, Rohingya Face Uncertain Future - Women face the gravest brunt of the crisis, with their maternal and reproductive health facing issues, and many trafficked into sex-work
- Myanmar Rohingya Face "Textbook Example of Ethnic Cleansing" - Rohingya refugees share accounts of horrific violence they faced that experts say are hallmarks of a genocide, and should be addressed accordingly
- Refugee Camps "bursting at the seams" in Bangladesh - As the crisis unfolded, authorities struggled to place the refugees in proper homes, and many lived in makeshift camps
- Rohingya Crisis Stokes Fears of Myanmar's Muslims - How the Rohingya Muslims live their lives in Myanmar, and are often failed by authorities there when facing racial discrimination
The reporting has been made possible with the support of UNESCO.
Rohingya women line up for aid. Credit: Sohara Mehroze Shachi/IPS
A Rohingya refugee woman carries relief supplies to her makeshift shelter. Credit: Umer Aiman Khan/IPS
Girls taking religious education lessons at a Madrasah in the camps. Credit: Kamrul Hasan/IPS
A group of Rohingya children emerge from a nearby religious school in Kutupalong camp. Credit: Naimul Haq/IPS
Rohingya people alight from a boat as they arrive at Shahparir Dip in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Credit: IPS
