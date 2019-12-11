A Reflect on Why the Current Case Against Myanmar in ICJ Is Crucial

A Rohingya woman and her child at a refugee camp in Bangladesh. Credit: Kamrul Hasan/IPS

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IPS) - Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has arrived at the Hague to defend Myanmar at the International Court of Justice, against charges of genocide of the Rohingya people, as brought on by the Gambia.

Gambia's Minister of Justice Abubacarr Tambadou on Tuesday said in his opening remarks: "All that the Gambia asks is that you tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings."

As the world awaits Suu Kyi's moment of facing ICJ on Wednesday to "defend the national interest" of Myanmar, IPS' exclusive reporting over the past several months from the frontlines of one of the gravest genocides of the decade is available here:

The reporting has been made possible with the support of UNESCO.

Rohingya women line up for aid. Credit: Sohara Mehroze Shachi/IPS

A Rohingya refugee woman carries relief supplies to her makeshift shelter. Credit: Umer Aiman Khan/IPS

Girls taking religious education lessons at a Madrasah in the camps. Credit: Kamrul Hasan/IPS

A group of Rohingya children emerge from a nearby religious school in Kutupalong camp. Credit: Naimul Haq/IPS

Rohingya people alight from a boat as they arrive at Shahparir Dip in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Credit: IPS

