Why It is Vital for Everyone to Eat Organic
ROME, Oct 29 (IPS) - "Organic is the only living solution to climate change," says Vandana Shiva, food and agriculture expert and member of the World Future Council (WFC). Nowadays, favouring the scale up of agroecology – which includes producing organic products – is unfortunately not that simple.
The WFC, together with International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), have identified legal frameworks and policies that feature important elements of agroecology. The awarded policies are real examples of best practices that can contribute substantially to scaling up agroecology as a pathway to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
https://youtu.be/Z9DNhgRB0UM
© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Why It is Vital for Everyone to Eat Organic Monday, October 29, 2018
- Big Brands Are Fuelling the Business of Nutrition Monday, October 29, 2018
- Women’s Climate Leadership More Vital Than Ever In Light Of Climate Change Report Monday, October 29, 2018
- Canada Takes a Lead Role Funding Reproductive Health, Women's Rights & Sustainable Development Monday, October 29, 2018
- Sustainable Coastal Fisheries in the Pacific Depends on Improving Sanitation Monday, October 29, 2018
- Youth in Latin America Learn About Paths to Clean Energy Monday, October 29, 2018
- Q&A: Creating a Safe Space for Survivors of Sexual Exploitation in the Aid Sector Sunday, October 28, 2018
- LGBT Violence and Discrimination is “Disastrous” Saturday, October 27, 2018
- Trump and Bolsonaro: Alarming Similarities Saturday, October 27, 2018
- Africa’s Bumpy Road to Sustainable Energy Friday, October 26, 2018
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2018/10/29/24643">Why It is Vital for Everyone to Eat Organic</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Monday, October 29, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Why It is Vital for Everyone to Eat Organic, Inter Press Service, Monday, October 29, 2018 (posted by Global Issues)