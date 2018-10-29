Why It is Vital for Everyone to Eat Organic

  • by Maged Srour (rome)
  • Monday, October 29, 2018
  • Inter Press Service

ROME, Oct 29 (IPS) - "Organic is the only living solution to climate change," says Vandana Shiva, food and agriculture expert and member of the World Future Council (WFC). Nowadays, favouring the scale up of agroecology – which includes producing organic products – is unfortunately not that simple.

The WFC, together with International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), have identified legal frameworks and policies that feature important elements of agroecology. The awarded policies are real examples of best practices that can contribute substantially to scaling up agroecology as a pathway to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

https://youtu.be/Z9DNhgRB0UM

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service

Where next?

Related News Topics

Browse related news topics:

Latest News Headlines

Read the latest news stories:

Related In-depth Issues

Learn more about the related issues: