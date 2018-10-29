Why It is Vital for Everyone to Eat Organic

ROME, Oct 29 (IPS) - "Organic is the only living solution to climate change," says Vandana Shiva, food and agriculture expert and member of the World Future Council (WFC). Nowadays, favouring the scale up of agroecology – which includes producing organic products – is unfortunately not that simple.

The WFC, together with International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), have identified legal frameworks and policies that feature important elements of agroecology. The awarded policies are real examples of best practices that can contribute substantially to scaling up agroecology as a pathway to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

https://youtu.be/Z9DNhgRB0UM

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

