Helping St. Vincent’s Fishers Maintain an Essential Industry in a Changing Climate
KINGSTOWN, Mar 14 (IPS) - From an influx of sargassum in near-shore waters, to fish venturing further out to sea to find cooler, more oxygenated water, fishers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are battling the vagaries of climate change. The country is doing what it can to respond.
https://youtu.be/gyqfPfQ9lt8
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Helping St. Vincent’s Fishers Maintain an Essential Industry in a Changing Climate Thursday, March 14, 2019
- Tobacco Industry Targets Women in Asia Thursday, March 14, 2019
- In Latin America, the Term Leprosy Still Carries a Burden from Biblical Times Thursday, March 14, 2019
- Using Climate-Smart Solutions to Promote Peace in South Sudan Wednesday, March 13, 2019
- Gang Rape & Murder of 12 Year Old Somali Girl Sparks Fury Wednesday, March 13, 2019
- REISSUE: When Environmental Crises Hit Homes, Women Suffer the Most Wednesday, March 13, 2019
- Syrian Crisis Enters Ninth Year with 11 Million Refugees Overseas & 6 Million Home Wednesday, March 13, 2019
- Free Stella Nyanzi, Demand Pan African Activists in Ghana Wednesday, March 13, 2019
- People Affected by Leprosy Still Face Stigma in Latin America Wednesday, March 13, 2019
- Multilateralism: A Testimony Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/03/14/25088">Helping St. Vincent’s Fishers Maintain an Essential Industry in a Changing Climate</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Thursday, March 14, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Helping St. Vincent’s Fishers Maintain an Essential Industry in a Changing Climate, Inter Press Service, Thursday, March 14, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)