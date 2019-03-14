Helping St. Vincent’s Fishers Maintain an Essential Industry in a Changing Climate

  • by Kenton X. Chance (kingstown)
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • Inter Press Service

KINGSTOWN, Mar 14 (IPS) - From an influx of sargassum in near-shore waters, to fish venturing further out to sea to find cooler, more oxygenated water, fishers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are battling the vagaries of climate change. The country is doing what it can to respond.

