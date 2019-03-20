VIDEO: World Autism Awareness Day 2019 - Assistive Technologies, Active Participation
ROME, Mar 20 (IPS) - Awareness of Austism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has continued to grow worldwide, in recent years. But the number of diagnoses have continued to increase unabated.
Indeed, the number of people diagnosed with Autism has continued to rise by 6% to 15% percent globally, since 2010. With diagnoses covering a range of similar disorders affecting a person's interaction, communication and behaviour, there is no specific cure.
Research in usually focused on the management of ASD symptoms. In the developed world, this is enabling, but progress in developing countries remains slow.
There are an estimated 70 million people in the world with Autism, and 80% of them live in developing countries.
Whilst indiscriminate when it comes to race and culture, ASD affects 1 in 4 boys. Currently, it is estimated that as many as 1 in 59 children are born with Autism and, in many countries, resources are so scarce for children that they can end up being socially and culturally marginalized for life.
World Autism Awareness Day is observed on the 2nd April every year, in an effort to encourage member states of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about people with Autism. The theme for this year's UN World Autism Awareness Day is "Assistive Technologies, Active Participation".
"For many people on the autism spectrum, access to affordable assistive technologies is a prerequisite to being able to exercise their basic human rights and participate fully in the life of their communities, and thereby contribute to the realization of the SDGs. Assistive technology can reduce or eliminate the barriers to their participation on an equal basis with others."
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
