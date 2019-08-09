India’s Indigenous Women Assert their Land Rights

  • by Stella Paul (korchi, india)
  • Friday, August 09, 2019
  • Inter Press Service

KORCHI, India, Aug 09 (IPS) - On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, IPS correspondent Stella Paul speaks to indigenous farmer Jam Bai about what it means to own her own land.

Korchi a village of 3,256 people, most of whom are small and marginal farmers belonging to Gondi and Kawar indigenous communities, lies about 750 kilometres east of Mumbai. Here, women like Jam Bai, a 53 year old indigenous farmer, have been leading a ground movement for years to own land.

On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, IPS correspondent Stella Paul speaks to Bai about what it means to own her own land. Paul joins Bai and several of women relatives and friends who have joined together to help Bai sow the saplings for her rice field.

© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service

Where next?

Related News Topics

Browse related news topics:

Latest News Headlines

Read the latest news stories:

Related In-depth Issues

Learn more about the related issues: