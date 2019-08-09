India’s Indigenous Women Assert their Land Rights

KORCHI, India, Aug 09 (IPS) - On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, IPS correspondent Stella Paul speaks to indigenous farmer Jam Bai about what it means to own her own land.

Korchi a village of 3,256 people, most of whom are small and marginal farmers belonging to Gondi and Kawar indigenous communities, lies about 750 kilometres east of Mumbai. Here, women like Jam Bai, a 53 year old indigenous farmer, have been leading a ground movement for years to own land.

On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, IPS correspondent Stella Paul speaks to Bai about what it means to own her own land. Paul joins Bai and several of women relatives and friends who have joined together to help Bai sow the saplings for her rice field.

