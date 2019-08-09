India’s Indigenous Women Assert their Land Rights
KORCHI, India, Aug 09 (IPS) - On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, IPS correspondent Stella Paul speaks to indigenous farmer Jam Bai about what it means to own her own land.
Korchi a village of 3,256 people, most of whom are small and marginal farmers belonging to Gondi and Kawar indigenous communities, lies about 750 kilometres east of Mumbai. Here, women like Jam Bai, a 53 year old indigenous farmer, have been leading a ground movement for years to own land.
On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, IPS correspondent Stella Paul speaks to Bai about what it means to own her own land. Paul joins Bai and several of women relatives and friends who have joined together to help Bai sow the saplings for her rice field.
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- To Uplift a Woman is to Uplift a Village Saturday, August 10, 2019
- How India's Indigenous Female Forest Dwellers Feel about Owning Their Own Land Friday, August 09, 2019
- In the Midst of Conflict, India's Indigenous Female Forest Dwellers Own their Land Friday, August 09, 2019
- The World Bank Needs to Understand Poverty and What it Actually Costs a Family to Live on Friday, August 09, 2019
- India’s Indigenous Women Assert their Land Rights Friday, August 09, 2019
- Burning Forests for Rain, and Other Climate Catastrophes Friday, August 09, 2019
- Land Degradation Jeopardizes Ability to Feed the World Friday, August 09, 2019
- Desertification a Frontline Against Climate Change: IPCC Friday, August 09, 2019
- Global Geodetic Framework Helps Monitor Natural Disasters & Rising Sea Levels Friday, August 09, 2019
- If Fertility Rates Remain Constant Friday, August 09, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/08/09/25548">India’s Indigenous Women Assert their Land Rights</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Friday, August 09, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
India’s Indigenous Women Assert their Land Rights, Inter Press Service, Friday, August 09, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)