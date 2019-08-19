How Tibet Doubled its Life Expectancy

  • by Crystal Orderson (lhasa)
  • Monday, August 19, 2019
  • Inter Press Service

LHASA, Aug 19 (IPS) - Tibet's complicated typography means that the terrain is not easy for its people. Whilst the country is breathtaking, one incredible story about Tibet is that of the dramatic socio-economic changes the region has undergone.

https://youtu.be/XjJApELMbiA

