How Tibet has Successfully Reduced Poverty
LHASA, Aug 22 (IPS) - According to the Tibet's Social Science Academy's Institute of Rural Economic Studies, the number of Tibetans still living in poverty has been brought down from 850,000 a few years ago to 150,000.
Tibetan officials say the government is committed to reducing that number to zero by the end of this year.
https://youtu.be/Kz1IFRkpsvU
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- How Tibet has Successfully Reduced Poverty Thursday, August 22, 2019
- How to Bring the Indus Delta Back to Life - Give it Water Wednesday, August 21, 2019
- The Syrian Tragedy Wednesday, August 21, 2019
- A ‘Cure’ for Ebola but Will it Stop the Outbreak if People Won’t Get Treatment? Tuesday, August 20, 2019
- Southern African Development Community Loses Billions in Illicit Outflows Tuesday, August 20, 2019
- Solving the Climate Crisis is Beyond Governments Tuesday, August 20, 2019
- UN Aid Boss Promises “Punishment” for Misconduct in Yemen and Palestine Tuesday, August 20, 2019
- South Must Also Set International Tax Rules Tuesday, August 20, 2019
- World Health Organisation’s New Effort Can Help End Neglected Tropical Diseases Monday, August 19, 2019
- Addressing Gender & Protection Issues During Humanitarian Emergencies Monday, August 19, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/08/22/25579">How Tibet has Successfully Reduced Poverty</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Thursday, August 22, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
How Tibet has Successfully Reduced Poverty, Inter Press Service, Thursday, August 22, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)