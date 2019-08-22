How Tibet has Successfully Reduced Poverty

  • by Crystal Orderson (lhasa)
  • Thursday, August 22, 2019
  • Inter Press Service

LHASA, Aug 22 (IPS) - According to the Tibet's Social Science Academy's Institute of Rural Economic Studies, the number of Tibetans still living in poverty has been brought down from 850,000 a few years ago to 150,000.

Tibetan officials say the government is committed to reducing that number to zero by the end of this year.

https://youtu.be/Kz1IFRkpsvU

© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service

Where next?

Related News Topics

Browse related news topics:

Latest News Headlines

Read the latest news stories:

Related In-depth Issues

Learn more about the related issues: