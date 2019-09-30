Medical Centres Cover Every Village in Tibet
LHASA, Sep 30 (IPS) - Tibetan medicine is one of the world's oldest known traditional medicines, originally developed during the pre-Buddhist era in the kingdom known as Shang Shung. IPS correspondent Crystal Oderson visited one of the major Tibetan health facilities in Lhasa.... and got a glimpse of the age old tradition.
https://youtu.be/SYbfTVNH48M
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Medical Centres Cover Every Village in Tibet Monday, September 30, 2019
- The Risk of Nuclear War is Increasing Monday, September 30, 2019
- Right-Wing Politicians Fear “Invasion” of Europe & US by Migrants and Refugees Monday, September 30, 2019
- Q&A: How Vietnam went from Zero to Hero in Developing Solar Projects and What Other Countries Can Do for Climate Change Friday, September 27, 2019
- Q&A: A New Model for Independent Journalism in Slovakia Friday, September 27, 2019
- Investments to Cushion African Countries against Climate Shocks Not Enough Friday, September 27, 2019
- Finance Global Green New Deal for Sustainable Development Friday, September 27, 2019
- A Rising Youth Movement Picks Up Where Governments Have Failed Friday, September 27, 2019
- 10,000 People a Day Must be Freed to End Slavery by 2030 Friday, September 27, 2019
- Oceans in Crisis as they Absorb the Brunt of Climate Change Thursday, September 26, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/09/30/25701">Medical Centres Cover Every Village in Tibet</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Monday, September 30, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Medical Centres Cover Every Village in Tibet, Inter Press Service, Monday, September 30, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)