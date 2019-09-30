Medical Centres Cover Every Village in Tibet

  by Crystal Orderson (lhasa)
  Monday, September 30, 2019
  Inter Press Service

LHASA, Sep 30 (IPS) - Tibetan medicine is one of the world's oldest known traditional medicines, originally developed during the pre-Buddhist era in the kingdom known as Shang Shung. IPS correspondent Crystal Oderson visited one of the major Tibetan health facilities in Lhasa.... and got a glimpse of the age old tradition.

https://youtu.be/SYbfTVNH48M

