Africa is Better Placed Than Ever for Investment
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov 18 (IPS) - The Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Prime Minister Agostinho do Rosario of Mozambique engaged in a discussion titled, Invest in Africa's Space: Conversation with African Heads of State, moderated by Dr. Victor Oladokun, African Development Bank Group Director of External Relations and Communications, at the Africa Investment Forum, Johannesburg, 11 November 2019.
President Cyril Ramaphosa identified infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and tourism as the sectors where the most investment opportunities exist in South Africa.
Rwanda's President Paul Kagama said his country has created a conducive investment environment through good governance systems and security, and according to the World Bank, it is the second easiest African country with which to do business.
For Ghana's President. Nana Akufo-Addo, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area remains a priority. He says his government is working to strengthen the country's macro-economy. The country's current priorities are infrastructure, agriculture and mineral resources.
Prime Minister Agostinho do Rosario representing the President of Mozambique, said his government is open to investment, fighting corruption and has improved transparency.
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Bringing Silicon Valley to Kathmandu Valley Monday, November 18, 2019
- The Ocean in Us: Ocean Action for Climate Ambition Monday, November 18, 2019
- Africa is Better Placed Than Ever for Investment Monday, November 18, 2019
- Net Food Importer Turkey Grapples with Challenges of Food Self-sufficiency Monday, November 18, 2019
- ICC Gives Greenlight for Probe into Violent Crimes Against Rohingya Friday, November 15, 2019
- Dangers and Questions of the Zuckerberg Era Friday, November 15, 2019
- Los Angeles Joins a Global Movement to Protect Human Right to Water Friday, November 15, 2019
- Empower Young People to Sustain Our Planet, and Let Peace and Prosperity Thrive Friday, November 15, 2019
- World’s Sewage Workers ‘Underpaid, Sidelined and Risking their Lives’ Friday, November 15, 2019
- The Global Economy of Pulses: Impressive Gains and the Way Forward Thursday, November 14, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/11/18/25853">Africa is Better Placed Than Ever for Investment</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Monday, November 18, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
Africa is Better Placed Than Ever for Investment, Inter Press Service, Monday, November 18, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)