The 2019 Global Gender Summit will be held from 25-27 November 2019 in Kigali Rwanda.

The Global Gender Summit is organized by the African Development Bank with other multilateral development bank partners. The biennial event brings together leaders from government, development institutions, private sector, civil society and academia.

With the theme "Unpacking constraints to gender equality", the summit will consider three dimensions in which gender equality and women's empowerment can be achieved: scaling up innovative financing; enabling legal, regulatory and institutional environments; and securing women's participation and voices.

The main objective of the summit is to share best practices and catalyze investment to accelerate progress on gender equality and women's empowerment in Africa and around the world.

