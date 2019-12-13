How Climate Change is Fuelling the Insurgency of Nigeria's Armed Group Boko Haram
MAUDUGURI, Borno State, Nigeria, Dec 13 (IPS) - In this edition of Voices from the Global South, Sam Olukoya goes to Maiduguri, Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria, and reports on how climate change is fuelling Boko Haram's insurgency.
Experts say climate change is a key factor fuelling the insurgency of the armed group Boko Haram. The insurgency, which is aimed at creating an Islamic State in North East Nigeria, is responsible for one of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.
North East Nigeria used to be peaceful with more than 50 percent of the population making a living from farming, fishing and livestock production. Many people in the region lost their livelihoods following increasing aridity caused by climate change, with scores others becoming vulnerable to being recruited by Boko Haram. In this edition of Voices from the Global South, Sam Olukoya reports from Maiduguri.
https://youtu.be/XoL0isHy3yI
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Industrial Energy Efficiency is a Climate Solution Friday, December 13, 2019
- AUDIO: If We Are to Achieve Zero-leprosy by 2030, This Is the Best Time and Opportunity Friday, December 13, 2019
- Haiti’s Cry for Help as Climate Change is Compared to an Act of Violence against the Island Nation Friday, December 13, 2019
- How Climate Change is Fuelling the Insurgency of Nigeria's Armed Group Boko Haram Friday, December 13, 2019
- Mainstreaming Leprosy-affected People a Big Challenge in Bangladesh Thursday, December 12, 2019
- The Ignoble Fall of a Nobel Peace Prize Winner Thursday, December 12, 2019
- Commonwealth: Commitment to Limit Global Warming or Face Irreversible Impacts Thursday, December 12, 2019
- Sasakawa Vows to Continue Support for Fighting Leprosy in Bangladesh Thursday, December 12, 2019
- Coordinated Global Action Is the Best Way to Control the Fall Armyworm Pest Wednesday, December 11, 2019
- Taking Bangladesh to Zero-Leprosy, One New Case at a Time Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/12/13/25954">How Climate Change is Fuelling the Insurgency of Nigeria's Armed Group Boko Haram</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Friday, December 13, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
How Climate Change is Fuelling the Insurgency of Nigeria's Armed Group Boko Haram, Inter Press Service, Friday, December 13, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)