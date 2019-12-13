How Climate Change is Fuelling the Insurgency of Nigeria's Armed Group Boko Haram

  by Sam Olukoya (mauduguri, borno state, nigeria)
  Friday, December 13, 2019
  Inter Press Service

MAUDUGURI, Borno State, Nigeria, Dec 13 (IPS) - In this edition of Voices from the Global South, Sam Olukoya goes to Maiduguri, Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria, and reports on how climate change is fuelling Boko Haram's insurgency.

Experts say climate change is a key factor fuelling the insurgency of the armed group Boko Haram. The insurgency, which is aimed at creating an Islamic State in North East Nigeria, is responsible for one of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

North East Nigeria used to be peaceful with more than 50 percent of the population making a living from farming, fishing and livestock production. Many people in the region lost their livelihoods following increasing aridity caused by climate change, with scores others becoming vulnerable to being recruited by Boko Haram. In this edition of Voices from the Global South, Sam Olukoya reports from Maiduguri.

