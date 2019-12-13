AUDIO: If We Are to Achieve Zero-leprosy by 2030, This Is the Best Time and Opportunity
DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec 13 (IPS) - Dr Rahat Chawdhury is the Deputy Program Manager at the National Leprosy Program of Bangladesh. His is the umbrella organization of hundreds of doctors, technical experts, counsellors, strategists, health advocates, field workers and thousands of leprosy-affected people as the beneficiaries.
In Dhaka, the past two days, Chowdhury has been busy organizing and coordinating the National Congress on Leprosy. The 2-day event included a high-level segment which was attended by the Prime Minister of the country, Sheikh Hasina and a gathering of all the leprosy-people's organizations.
On the second day, on the sidelines of the leprosy-affected people's forum, Chowdhury spoke with IPS, throwing light on the work of the leprosy mission.
In this interview, Chowdhury describes in details the areas where Bangladesh has made most progress and the areas where he biggest of the challenges now remain. Finally, he explains says that if the country wanted to zero-leprosy status, this is the best time to do it.
