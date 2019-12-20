A Leprosy-Free World Is Possible
DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec 20 (IPS) - From Dec 11-12 the plight of people with Leprosy took centre stage during the National Conference on Zero Leprosy Initiative 2030 and at the historic and the first-ever the Conference of Organizations of persons affected by Leprosy- in partnership with the Nippon Foundation.
Participants engaged and discussed issues impacting on the lives of people with leprosy.
In another first for the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the National Conference on Dec 11thand said that the discrimination against leprosy sufferers should end and committed her government to ensure a leprosy-free Bangladesh before 2030.
IPS had a team of three senior journalists, led by Crystal Orderson, Stella Paul and Rafiqul Islam at the conference filing daily multimedia reports on the discussions and talks on one of the world's neglected diseases.
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- A Leprosy-Free World Is Possible Friday, December 20, 2019
- Plastic: The Largest Predator in Our Oceans Friday, December 20, 2019
- Impeachment: An Ordinary Citizen’s View Friday, December 20, 2019
- More Women in Tech Will Lead to Peaceful Gender Equal World Friday, December 20, 2019
- The Death of a Courageous Journalist Reveals Malta as a ”Mafia Island” Thursday, December 19, 2019
- UN Chief Warns of Rising Misogyny, Xenophobia, Discrimination, Racism & Hate Speech Thursday, December 19, 2019
- Food Security Is Priority of Russian Sustainable Development Assistance Thursday, December 19, 2019
- Q&A: Initiative Starts Mental Health Sessions for Bangladeshi Garment Workers Thursday, December 19, 2019
- Carbon Markets Can Provide a Crucial Part of the Solution to the Climate Crisis Wednesday, December 18, 2019
- Education for Constructive Change Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/12/20/25977">A Leprosy-Free World Is Possible</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Friday, December 20, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
A Leprosy-Free World Is Possible, Inter Press Service, Friday, December 20, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)