Senegal Talks Green Growth this Week

KAMPALA, Nov 28 (IPS) - Global Green Growth Week 2018 is taking take place in Dakar, Senegal from 26-29 November with a focus on strengthening collaborations, sharing experiences and best practices in the new green growth economy.

Arid drylands landscape near Niassante, Senegal. Baobab and acacia trees in the North Senegalese arid drylands landscape in Niassante Rural Community, Saint Louis Region, Senegal. Participants are meeting in Dakar to discuss how to turn development challenges into inclusive and sustainable green growth opportunities. Credit: ILRI/Jo Cadilhon

"Africa and Senegal in particular must now unlock their green growth potential at an even faster pace," said Mamadou Konate, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Representative in Senegal Country officer. GGGI is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organisation focused on a model of economic growth that is both environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.

Over 240 participants are expected at Senegal's first-ever Global Green Growth Week including key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, international organisations and representatives of civil society. Under the theme of "Unlocking Senegal's green growth potential", they will discuss how to turn development challenges into inclusive and sustainable green growth opportunities.

Agriculture, forestry and other land uses such as fisheries and aquaculture, livestock, tourism are the key sectors targeted for green growth opportunities. Despite the combined effects of climate change and globalisation, African economies have experienced impressive growth over the last decade, and it is mainly agriculture and natural resources said Konate.

An important topic under discussion will be resource mobilisation through the establishment of national financial vehicles and capacity building for the development of bankable green projects, he said.

Green growth involves the creation green jobs, the reduction of green house gas emissions, increased access to clean affordable energy, sustainable public transport, improved sanitation, and sustainable waste management. It also means improved air quality, adequate supply of ecosystem services and enhanced adaptation to climate change.

This edition of GGG Week 2018 includes a high-level political dialogue on the challenges and opportunities of a national green growth strategy. Other topics include capacity building, the integration of environmental economics into training curricula; information sharing on an initiative for the establishment of developing country universities on climate change; evaluation of Senegal and Africa's readiness for green growth.

There will also be a training session on strengthening capacities on climate finance and the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and the sharing of knowledge under the The Paris Agreement on climate change. NDCs are at the heart of the agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with each country developing a plan to reduce their national emissions.

The 2018 edition of Global Green Growth Week is jointly organized by GGGI, The Government of Senegal, The Korean Embassy in Senegal, International Renewable Energy Agency and the ECOWAS Center for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency. A National Capacity Development Workshop,

entitled "Financing NDC Implementation in the Energy Sector", in Dakar, on 27-28 November 2018 as part of the four-day event.

© Inter Press Service (2018) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

Where next?

Share this Bookmark or share this with others using some popular social bookmarking web sites: Email

Email Facebook

Facebook Twitter

Twitter WhatsApp

WhatsApp Google+

Google+ Reddit

Reddit Digg

Digg del.icio.us