South Sudan's Authorities Allow Serious Human Rights Abuses to Flourish and go Unpunished - Report

ROME, Oct 07 (IPS) - Human rights movement Amnesty International has accused South Sudanese authorities for lack of independence as they have allowed allowing human rights abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity to go unpunished.

In a report released today, Oct. 7, Amnesty noted that despite investigation committees and various reports that are compiled on the violence that resulted from the internal war that broke out in December 2013, authorities continue to "deny credible reports implicating the armed forces in serious human rights violations. When the President does respond by setting up investigation committees, they lack independence and impartiality and, with the one exception, do not result in criminal trials".

© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights Reserved Original source: Inter Press Service

