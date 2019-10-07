South Sudan's Authorities Allow Serious Human Rights Abuses to Flourish and go Unpunished - Report
ROME, Oct 07 (IPS) - Human rights movement Amnesty International has accused South Sudanese authorities for lack of independence as they have allowed allowing human rights abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity to go unpunished.
In a report released today, Oct. 7, Amnesty noted that despite investigation committees and various reports that are compiled on the violence that resulted from the internal war that broke out in December 2013, authorities continue to "deny credible reports implicating the armed forces in serious human rights violations. When the President does respond by setting up investigation committees, they lack independence and impartiality and, with the one exception, do not result in criminal trials".
© Inter Press Service (2019) — All Rights ReservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service
Where next?
Latest News Headlines
Read the latest news stories:
- Hollywood and Business Luminaries Spotlight World’s ‘Stateless’ Woes Tuesday, October 08, 2019
- Reforms Will Grant Nationality to Children of Iranian Women Monday, October 07, 2019
- ‘Salty’ Concern: Tackling High Salt Consumption in China Monday, October 07, 2019
- Three Ways to End HIV Stigma and Discrimination Monday, October 07, 2019
- Africa’s Mineral Wealth May Just have to Stay in the Ground to Protect a Changing Climate Monday, October 07, 2019
- South Sudan's Authorities Allow Serious Human Rights Abuses to Flourish and go Unpunished - Report Monday, October 07, 2019
- Brief Reflection on Trump’s Impeachment Monday, October 07, 2019
- Ground-breaking Clean Air Protocol to Guard Human Health and the Planet, Enters into Force Saturday, October 05, 2019
- Can Cities Save the World? Friday, October 04, 2019
- Q&A: Holistic Land Management - Only a Movement can Prevent Desertification Friday, October 04, 2019
Link to this page from your site/blog
<p><a href="http://www.globalissues.org/news/2019/10/07/25724">South Sudan's Authorities Allow Serious Human Rights Abuses to Flourish and go Unpunished - Report</a>, <cite>Inter Press Service</cite>, Monday, October 07, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)</p>
… to produce this:
South Sudan's Authorities Allow Serious Human Rights Abuses to Flourish and go Unpunished - Report, Inter Press Service, Monday, October 07, 2019 (posted by Global Issues)